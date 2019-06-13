Don’t miss the fun this week – June 12th through 15th - as Vinita celebrates its place on Route 66 America’s Main Street, with the 5th Annual Vinita Route 66 Festival! A carnival by Pride Amusements will lead off the festivities with rides and games for all ages. The carnival, located in Vinita’s South Park, will run Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 10 pm and Saturday, 1 to 10 p.m.

Major sponsors City of Vinita, Cherokee Nation Business, Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, O’Neal Design and the Vinita Daily Journal are proud to host this event to celebrate the historic Mother Road, provide residents with a great day of fun, and bring visitors to Vinita and local businesses.

“The goal of all community leaders is to help our community grow,” commented Mayor and event co-chair Chuck Hoskin. “Giving residents a source of community pride and bringing customers into the doors of our local businesses are our goals. We are very excited about the way the Vinita Route 66 Festival has grown tremendously over five years and are excited to grow even more as we look toward 2026, the 100th anniversary of Route 66.”

Start the weekend off enjoying Vinita’s Route 66 Block Party on Friday night from 6 to 10 pm at the corner of Wilson Street and Canadian Avenue. There will be free live music by one of the area’s favorite bands, Whisky Poet Society, free family games like cornhole, ladder golf and other kids’ activities. A 20-foot climbing wall will be available for free thanks to the Oklahoma Army National Guard. For $5 per person per day, kids can jump to their hearts content at our inflatable park.

Beginning at 8 am on Saturday, Vinita’s Main Street will be hopping with activities for everyone! In addition to Friday night’s activities, the Festival will feature a top-of-the-line car show where enthusiasts can check out antique cars, rat rods, motorcycles, and more, plus new offerings by local dealerships. The event will also include shopping at downtown stores and several craft and other vendors. And you won’t leave hungry as several food trucks will be on hand and our local restaurants are excited to welcome guests to the Festival.

As part of the Festival at 10 am the Vinita Police Department will host a free bicycle safety demonstration followed by a decorated bicycle parade. Another free activity for kids will be STEAM Alley in the Vinita Breezeway where kids of all ages are invited to check out free science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities related to cars, wheels, gears, and motion. Kids can race cars to measure distance and speed, build a balloon-powered car, rainbow race paint, design with Hot Wheels track sets, and more.

There will be live entertainment at center stage throughout the event, as well as other opportunities such as experiencing a first-run matinee at the historic Center Theater, touring the Eastern Trails Museum, and from 11-1 enjoy Aesop and the Fables, a rock-n- roll tribute band formed in Vinita in the 60s, as they perform in the shaded area in front of the Museum.

A free mini-train can take you along Route 66 to different areas of the festival. There is plenty of parking on side streets or a Pelivan will loop between Vinita’s Bill Morgan Sports Complex, Ewing Halsell Middle School and the festival from 10 – 2. We hope to welcome you to Vinita!