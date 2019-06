Priscilla Schiltz, 70, of Midwest City, died Wednesday, June 12,, 2019, in an Oklahoma City hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

Other information is pending and will be announced.