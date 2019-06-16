

Ardmore police responded to an alleged disturbance involving a grandmother and grandchild Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 12th Avenue NW, where Ardmore Police Department Captain Keith Ingle said the grandmother was standing in front of a rental car in an attempt to keep the juvenile from leaving.

“He wanted to go somewhere and nobody would let him,” Ingle said.

At some point during their alleged argument, the juvenile is believed to have pushed and grabbed at his grandmother, Ingle said.

“She had a bruise on her arm and a scratch,” Ingle said. “The grandson was standing outside of the car and hit her with an open hand on the arm and pushed her, hit her again. Nothing major, but still out of control.”

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention center for domestic assault and battery as well as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. These charges have been sent to the Office of Juvenile Affairs and are pending further consideration.



