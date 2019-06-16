BancFirst Pottawatomie County president Casey Bell recently announced the promotions of Brooke Webb and Rebecca Foreman.

Webb was promoted to assistant vice president and assistant loan administration officer for BancFirst Pottawatomie County. Webb joined BancFirst in 2014 as a commercial loan assistant. In her new role, Webb will supervise all market loan administrative assistants, along with managing loan documentation and technical exceptions. She is a graduate of St. Gregory University and Oklahoma Baptist University. Webb and her husband, Bryan, have two children, Brylan and Brytan. She currently serves on the Boys & Girls Club Advisory Board.

Foreman was promoted to assistant vice president and deposit operations manager for BancFirst Tecumseh. Foreman has 12 years of banking experience, joining BancFirst in 2016. She will supervise the tellers, customer service representatives, and all deposit operations for the Tecumseh location. Foreman is a native of Maud, OK and currently resides in Tecumseh with her husband Scott.

“Brooke and Rebecca have consistently exemplified the mission, vision, and values of BancFirst,” remarked Bell. “Their dedication to their respective positions has undoubtedly contributed to our success. I am extremely happy to award them both with their promotions.”