A week-long trial in Lincoln County ended late Friday with the defendant making a plea deal in the traffic-related death of a Sac and Fox Nation tribal officer.

Justin S. Henley, 23, of Stroud, was charged with first-degree manslaughter relating to a 2017 head-on traffic accident north of Stroud. That accident claimed the life of Sac and Fox Nation Police Officer Nathan Graves.

The jury began deliberations Friday, but couldn't reach a verdict in the case.

"I want to thank the jury for their service. This case was a tough one for the jury and they worked very hard to come to a verdict, but in the end their wisdom was a guiding force to the justice that occurred in this case," said Pottawatomie/Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb.



The defendant and the State of Oklahoma and the family of Nathan Graves came to an understanding that Henley would plead guilty to manslaughter and serve two years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Grubb said.



"The jury, in their service, provided tempered and meaningful guidance and wisdom to bring the parties to the table and resolve this case so that justice will be served," Grubb said. "This horrible crash and death are a tragedy for everyone involved.

Grubb also added, "I would like to thank OHP and all the officers that helped achieve justice for Nathan and a special thank you to the family for participating and providing their wisdom to this process."

