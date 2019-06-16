When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, they may enter into a deal to sign over nearly 2.4 acres of city land to Shawnee Public Schools for use to construct the new elementary school.

SPS Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington said the site is on 45th Street — about a quarter of a mile west of Kickapoo — in the area just behind CVS Pharmacy.

In other business, the board may adopt the city's budget for the next Fiscal Year, beginning July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

On the agenda is consideration of a resolution establishing the Senior Center Citizens of Shawnee Board for the City of Shawnee; setting forth various provisions and official duties, as well as appoint a City Commissioner to the board.

Also, up for approval by the city is a rezone request from TLP Associates, Inc. for 4900 North Harrison Avenue from C-3 (Highway Commercial) to a commercial PUD (Planned Unit Development) for the purpose of commercial development.

Also, commissioners will receive reports from new Fire Chief Rodney Foster and Director of Operations James Bryce. Foster's report recognizes the Shawnee Fire Department for 100 years of membership to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association. Bryce will discuss the city's Independence Day parade, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. along Main Street.

On the Municipal and Airport Authority agendas, approval of their FY 2019-2020 budgets are up for consideration.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

Also, the next scheduled meeting of Shawnee City Commissioners will be July 15; as per tradition, the first meeting held (the first Monday) in July — this year July 1 — has been canceled for the Fourth of July holiday.