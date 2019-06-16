Monday: Beef tips, california blend, fruit, rice, pudding
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, biscuit, jello with topping
Wednesday: Fish, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies, lemon cream pie
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll cake
Friday: Tuna salad, pasta salad, crackers, strawberries and bananas
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.