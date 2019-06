Claude J. Taylor, 94, of Shawnee, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in a local hospital.

Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 20, at Liberty Baptist Church with Phil Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Park under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

Other information is pending and will be announced.