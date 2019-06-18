The OBU men's basketball program is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, June 24, at Shawnee Country Club.

SHAWNEE – The OBU men's basketball program is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, June 24, at Shawnee Country Club.

Team and individual registrations are available and proceeds from the event will benefit the men's basketball booster club.

The tournament format is a four-person scramble and is scheduled for a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch will be provided following the round.

Entry fees are $100 per player of $400 for a foursome. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Individuals or businesses interested in entering a team as well as sponsoring a hole receive a discounted rate of $450.

For more information, or to sign up for the event, contact Josh Davis at 405.585.5311 or via email at joshua.davis@okbu.edu.