Safe Events For Families (SEFF) and Oklahoma Grape Industry Council are hosting the Shawnee Trails Art, Wine & Brewers Festival on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Shawnee.

“There will be food trucks, a large tent with wine tasting and craft beer brewers,” Ed Bolt, with SEFF, said. “There will be Jazz and Blues bands all day on our stage, which will be on Broadway, north of Main Street.”

He said vendors will be along Main Street to the east and west of Broadway.

“We will have another large tent with an art show,” he said.

Bolt added the Blue Zones Project will be holding a Food4Life Festival as part of the event at Tom Terry Park, at the northwest corner of Broadway and Main Street.

“The Blue Zones activities kick off at 8 a.m.,” he said.

Tickets in advance for a wrist band allowing those 21 or older to sample various beers and wines during the festival are $15. Drink sampling tickets the day of the festival are $20.

To purchase wine sampling tickets in advance visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shawnee-trails-art-wine-brewers-festival-tickets-56381194671.