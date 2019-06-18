CHINA

Xi to meet North

Korea’s Kim

SHANGHAI — Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to North Korea on Thursday for talks with Kim Jong Un, state media in Beijing and Pyongyang reported.

The state visit will take place on June 20-21, China’s official Xinhua News Agency and the Korean Central News Agency reported Monday, without elaborating.

This will be Xi’s first visit as Chinese leader to North Korea and the first by China’s top official in about 14 years to the impoverished state that depends on Beijing for economic support. It comes ahead of next week’s Group of 20 summit in Japan that’s expected to be attended by Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump as well as Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The visit comes after a Feb. 28 meeting between Kim and Trump collapsed in Hanoi, in a fight over the U.S.-backed sanctions that are pressuring North Korea’s economy. Beijing is North Korea’s biggest backer, and Xi’s visit continues a pattern of close coordination between the neighbors during negotiations with the U.S. over Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

— Bloomberg News

ARGENTINA

Officials investigate

massive power outage

BUENOS AIRES (TNS) — Argentinian authorities are trying to clarify the reasons for a massive blackout that left about 50 million people in South America without electricity.

The malfunction in a network serving both Argentina and Uruguay left the two countries almost completely without power and also affected parts of Paraguay, Chile and Brazil on Sunday.

Electricity has been almost completely restored in Argentina and Uruguay after an outage of up to 15 hours, suppliers in both countries said late Sunday.

“This had never happened in the history of Argentina,” Energy Secretary Gustavo Lopetegui said on Monday.

He said there had been excessive voltage in a transmission line linking the hydropower plants Yacyreta and Salto Grande with the national grid, following which the supply system was automatically switched off.

Such automatic shutdowns in case of voltage fluctuations are common, but should remain localized, the minister said. “The problem and the question is, why did a system that is designed to isolate the affected section not do so?” he asked.

“It is an unprecedented case, which will be thoroughly investigated,” President Mauricio Macri tweeted on Sunday.

—dpa