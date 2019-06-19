BORDER FUNDING

Senate reaches

bi-partisan deal

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans and Democrats reached a deal on $4.6 billion in emergency funds to deal with a surge in migration at the U.S. border with Mexico, people familiar with the deal said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump requested the funds May 1, including $3.3 billion to be used to shelter undocumented migrants at the southern border and $1.1 billion for border operations. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will vote on a border measure by the end of next week.

Because of squabbles over immigration policy, the border funding was left out of a $19.1 billion disaster aid package signed into law earlier this month.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby of Alabama and top Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont reached an agreement and plan to announce details before a committee vote on the bill Wednesday morning, the people said.

The House plans to vote on a separate border package next week, according to Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat who has become a point person on the issue for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. If that plan differs from the Senate effort, the House and Senate could convene a conference committee to work out the differences.

Democrats have sought to ensure that funds in the package wouldn’t be used to build Trump’s border wall or pay for raids on undocumented immigrants within the U.S.

Party members have also sought to limit the government’s ability to transfer information on those seeking to care for child migrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which could lead to deportations. There was no immediate word on whether Leahy was able to secure changes addressing these points.

— Bloomberg News

EXTORTION CASE

Michael Avenatti’s

trial date set

NEW YORK (TNS) — Attorney Michael Avenatti will face trial Nov. 12 after being charged with trying to shake down Nike, a judge ordered Tuesday.

Prosecutors expect the trial will last roughly a week. Avenatti is accused of demanding around $25 million from Nike and threatening to go public with allegations the shoe giant made secret payments to high school athletes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky said the government would introduce evidence of Avenatti’s “financial situation” around the time of the extortion attempt in March.

The lawyer, who became famous for relentlessly attacking President Donald Trump, faces separate charges in Manhattan of stealing $300,000 from porn star Stormy Daniels to splurge on his lavish lifestyle, including travel and payments for a Ferrari.

Avenatti is also charged in California with stealing millions of dollars from five other legal clients, failing to pay taxes and lying during bankruptcy proceedings.

— New York Daily News