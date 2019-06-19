FEMA assisting flood victims

Members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were in Washington County last week to visit with local residents who received structural damage during a recent flooding event in May.

Any resident who has not reported their damage should do so now, says Washington County Emergency Management Deputy Director Melissa Lindgren.

“A FEMA team will be going out into the community and visiting with residents who reported having structural damage to their property,” said Lindgren. “Any resident who received structural damage but did not report it should do so as soon as possible.”

Damages can be reported at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1.800.621.FEMA (3362). The following information will be required:

— Your address with ZIP code.

— Directions to your property.

— Condition of your damaged home.

— Insurance information, if available.

— Social Security number.

— Phone number where you can be contacted.

— Address where you get your mail.

— Bank routing number and account type and number (for depositing disaster assistance funds).

WCEM received some reports last week of imposters posing as FEMA workers in the area and warns residents not to give out personal information unless they are sure they are speaking with a FEMA representative.

“We have received reports of imposters pretending to be from FEMA,” Lindgren said. “The FEMA team has not been in the area until today, so anyone who claimed to be from FEMA prior to today is an imposter. FEMA workers will have proof of their identification. But anyone who would like to confirm that they are speaking to an actual FEMA representative is welcome to call our office.”

For assistance or for more information, contact Washington County Emergency Management at 918.331.2710.

WCSPCA to return to shelter

The Washington County SPCA board voted Thursday evening to resume operations in their recently flooded shelter at 16620 State Hwy 123 in Bartlesville.

“We felt like this was the right decision for the safety of our animals and employees,” WCSPCA Board President Darlene Shoemake said. “Our temporary shelter simply couldn’t safely house the animals long term.”

SPCA staff and volunteers have spent the last week cleaning and sanitizing, removing moldy drywall and throwing out ruined items.

The cat building had nearly two feet of water in it, and nearly all of the cat supplies were destroyed, including the cat trees and seating in the cat adoption area.

Rising floodwaters prompted a middle-of-the-night evacuation May 21. The volunteers and staff were able to rescue all the animals, but had to leave many of the supplies behind. Since then, the WCSPCA has been operating a temporary shelter out of their spay and neuter clinic building on South Washington Boulevard.

The board and staff had been concerned about the age of the shelter and its location in a flood plain even before the recent flood. Plans are underway to build a new shelter in the near future.

“I’m looking forward to moving to a location where we will have a cleaner, safer environment for the animals and employees and a more inviting space for our volunteers and the community,” WCSPCA Executive Director Tonya Pete said. “And of course, I will be so happy to not have to worry about flooding.”

To donate to help the WCSPCA, visit www.wcspca.org.

Disaster services center to open

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said Monday a Disaster Assistance Center will be established in Bartlesville soon to help local residents who were affected by localized flooding last month obtain assistance from the federal government.

Washington County was declared a disaster area by Gov. Kevin Stitt over the past weekend, paving the way for local residents whose structures were damaged by flood waters to receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Assistance available could include grants, temporary housing, low interest loans and other services.

“Residents will have to sign up to receive assistance,” Cox said Monday. “Hopefully, we will have the center set up later this week.”

He said the location and other details regarding the center will be made public soon.

Flooding that began May 20 left approximately 80 Bartlesville residents contending with structural damage. Many were forced to evacuate their homes.

Police, fire and other City personnel worked to rescue several people stranded in floodwater — notably with the assistance of Dewey resident and air-boat owner Melvin Offutt.

“He assisted the fire department with several rescues over the course of about 12 hours,” said City Manager Mike Bailey, noting that an air-boat has the capability of traversing surfaces too challenging for most boats. “I was on the scene of one of these rescues and was thoroughly impressed by the efforts put in to save two people who attempted to return to their flooded home. Mr. Offutt generously donated his time and equipment to help, which was very much appreciated.”

Fire Chief John Banks said firefighters began responding to rescue calls Monday evening and continued through late Tuesday.

“Rescues take a lot of time, and there were so many of them that we got overwhelmed pretty quickly,” he said. “We’re grateful to (Offutt) and all the neighboring agencies that turned out to help.”

