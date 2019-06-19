It's been a week since Kickapoo Street's speed limit was lowered to 35 miles per hour throughout the Marketplace north of town. Area residents have been sharing their views of the change via The Shawnee News-Star Facebook page.

“In order to call the public’s attention to the change we (added) flags to the tops of the new speed limits signs,” City Engineer Michael Ludi said. “The flags will remain in place for a few weeks to give everybody time to get familiar with the change.”

Reactions have been mixed since the decision was made and carried out.

Rhonda Miller posted, “I try to avoid kickapoo I hate that street way too many businesses crowded in together and too much traffic”

Bradley Don Presley posted, “I avoid the north side of shawnee at all cost and will continue to do so ...its probably good for other businesses but I cant go that way...the congestion is terrible..”

Candace Michelle Westerman posted, “This is stupid. Congestion is the problem not the speed limit. So crowded you don’t even have the CHANCE to get up to the speed limit.”

Vernell Ward posted, “It's a shame nobody thought of planning access roads to limit all the left and right turns from Kickapoo. Many cities use these to avoid some of the congestion problems we are having. Also, center left turn lanes south of 45th would help.”

Jeff Fry posted, “They should be like the smart citys that post the slow speed limit after 6:30am to midnight. I drive through there at 4:30am no issue at all going 45mph”

Steven Bush posted, “Now fix the issues with the stop lights. The intersections at the highway and Kickapoo. Randomly ALL of the lights turn red and stay that way for at least 20 seconds.”

Christina Wilson posted, “That is a good thing through their so many busy with cars and trucks and other cars on that road. It should help lowering people getting hurt.”

Lisa Webb posted, “I don't remember the last time I was able to get up to 45 along that stretch!”

Genna Grace posted, “Load of horse hockey. That’s too slow”

Linda Green posted, “This needed to be done a long time ago! There are too many turn outs from businesses into this street, and 45 mph was very dangerous.”

Kim Reece posted, “I always drove 35 anyway”

Mindy Estupinan posted, “Bout darn Time!!

Carson Cahall posted, “So needed!!! I watch wrecks constantly from my office window!”

Casey Lynn Kenedy posted, “I don't think I have ever done 45 in that area.”

Joyce Allen posted, “About time! Good for Shawnee! Now we need stop light at Penny street would help gettin on Kickapoo St.”

Steven Partain posted, “Its about time! Its too busy for 45”

Background

At the end of March Shawnee Traffic Commissioners proposed slowing the speed limit along Kickapoo Street from 34th Street to Westech Road to 35 miles per hour. The board sought approval from Shawnee City Commissioners — which they received.

Ludi said recent increases in retail development — with still more coming — and the potential for wrecks made Kickapoo a prime candidate for backing off current speed limits, which were posted at 45 miles per hour throughout the Marketplace district.

Though Kickapoo is a four-lane, the Marketplace and a lot of new development has brought more traffic into the area.

“During the day there was so much congestion there was no way to reach that speed anyway,” Ludi said.

But later at night — when constant traffic was no longer an issue — speed was, he said.

From the Marketplace south to 34th Street, next to Tener's Western Outfitters, the speed limit was posted at 40 miles per hour. Farther south of that, the limit went down to 35.

Ludi said he just felt like 35 miles per hour would be more appropriate along that whole route.