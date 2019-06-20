On June 25, 1744, Methodists from around England convene in London to hold the first Methodist conference to set standards for doctrine, liturgy, discipline and provide organizational framework. Lead by John and Charles Wesley, the conference was called to end squabbling between different “Evangelical Revival” groups in England. The three main agenda items for the conference were: what to teach, how to teach and to how to regulated doctrine, discipline and practice. The members also discussed issues such as faith, justification, assurance of salvation and sanctification. Although the Methodist Conference was originally supposed to meet once a quarter, the conference eventually became an annual meeting.

Religion calendar

June 20: Corpus Christi (Catholic Christian)

June 21: Litha-Yule (Wicca/Pagan)

June 22 First Nations Day (Canadian native)

June 23: All Saints (Orthodox Christian)

June 28: Sacred Heart of Jesus (Catholic Church)

June 29: Feast Day of Saints Peter and Paul (Christian)

July 9: Martyrdom of the Bab (Baha’i)

Good book?

“The Wealth of Religions: The Political Economy of Believing and Belonging” by Robert J. Barro and Rachel McCleary

Which countries grow faster economically - those with strong beliefs in heaven and hell or those with weak beliefs in them? Does religious participation matter? Why do some countries experience secularization while others are religiously vibrant? In “The Wealth of Religions,” Rachel McCleary and Robert Barro draw on their long record of pioneering research to examine these and many other aspects of the economics of religion.

The word

wudu: Pronounced “woo-DOO.” A ritual in Islam in which the hands, face, mouth and feet are cleaned with water, symbolic of spiritual cleansing.

Religion around the world

According to the CIA World Factbook, the religious makeup of Cameroon is:

- Roman Catholic: 38.4%

- Protestant: 26.3%

- Other Christian: 4.5%

- Muslim: 20.9%

- Animist: 5.6%

- Other: 1%

- Non-believer: 3.2%

