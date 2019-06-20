Local pitmasters can fan the flame for a good cause this Saturday.

A barbecue contest benefiting the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for childhood disorders, specifically cystic fibrosis, will heat up at 10 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 610 NE Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville.

It’s hosted by the several masonic chapters in the Bartlesville area, as well as the Dewey Order of the Eastern Star. Tickets are $12 per adult and can be purchased at the door. Children under eight are free. The event will wrap up at 4 p.m.

“The event is a contest, with Bartlesville, Dewey, and Pawhuska businesses and individuals vying for the right to call themselves the best local barbecue cook,” said Max May, a local Mason member. “Patrons will be asked to vote on the way out, and the winners will be announced in the Examiner-Enterprise and on local radio.”

All the area barbecue masters and firms are invited to compete for a trophy and bragging rights, according to event organizers. Area butcher shops are invited to contribute meat, which the Masons will cook for a best-meat trophy

Smoked meats on the menu include turkey legs, spare ribs, brisket, and bacon-wrapped chicken. Grilled meats will include chicken wings, hamburgers, and bratwurst. Fresh local fish fillets also are planned for the fish lovers, May said.

There will be plenty of side dishes, too, like potato salad, macaroni salad, brown beans, and peach cobbler for dessert.

Representatives from the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation will be present during the competition and are pumped to make some personal connections while sampling some of the tasty delights.

“I’m really looking forward .o coming up to Bartlesville and meeting so many people who are passionate about medical research,” said Sonny Wilkinson, director of development and planned giving. “It’s great to see that support for our mission comes from across the state,”

Liz Giles, development executive assistant and office manager at OMRF, echoed Wilkerson and said getting to meet donors is by far a favorite thing to do.

“It’s even more exciting when we get to travel to different areas and see just how many people outside of our standard area support and are passionate about OMRF’s cause,” Giles said.

OMRF is an independent nonprofit biomedical research institute established in 1946. It has a staff of over 500 people with more than 700 international patents. Many medical breakthroughs have been made, including work in Alzheimer’s, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and identification of the genes that cause cystic fibrosis.

Wilkinson said that his family has been touched by several of the diseases that scientists at OMRF study, namely, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

“It’s so inspiring to come to work knowing that my colleagues are working on these and other diseases so that we can all live healthier, longer lives,” he said.

Scientists at OMRF work hard to search for cures and treatments for many diseases that affect friends and families, Giles said.

“Their discoveries sincerely make a difference in many people’s lives,” she said.

May said that the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma will match a percentage of the proceeds during the barbecue benefit.

The Masonic organization has a history of helping children that goes back hundreds of years, with Shriner’s Hospitals, Scottish Rite Hospitals, RiteCare childhood language programs and clinics, Eastern Star Christmas programs, and many others, May said.

“The Masonic family is the largest private charity in the world, with over a million dollars a day contributed to the welfare of children. Helping childhood cystic fibrosis through an award winning, decades old Oklahoma foundation is another way to continue this long tradition,” he said.

For more information on how to support OMRF, go to www.OMRF.org or call 405-271-7400. For questions about the upcoming barbecue benefit, call 719-304-9114 or 719-231-1416.