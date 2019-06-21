Shawnee resident Dicie Charlene Thomas, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 20, 2019, after a long battle with dementia with her husband of 66 years by her side.

Shawnee resident Dicie Charlene Thomas, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 20, 2019, after a long battle with dementia with her husband of 66 years by her side.

Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Walker Funeral Service with Rev. Larry Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Charlene was born March 1, 1933, in Spencerville, Oklahoma, to Robert Oscar Young and Dicie Ludy (Adams) Young. She married Bill Thomas on Nov. 1, 1952 in Dequeen, Arkansas and had 2 children, Bill and Judy. Charlene was a bright and cheerful woman and was loved by all. She was a full time volunteer at the Shawnee Medical Center for more than 20 years as well as assisting Bill in running their construction business. She enjoyed traveling in her motorhome, bowling, golfing, cooking and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter: Judy, brothers: Pete, Virgil, Calvin, Junior, and Earl.

She is survived by her Husband: Bill Thomas of the home, son: Bill D. Thomas of OKC; 3 Grandchildren: Jason Tibbs of Norman, Savannah Thomas of Lake Tahoe, California, Ryan Thomas of Denver, Colorado; brother: James Young and wife Rachel of Harra; son-in-law: Terry Wynn of Edmond, and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank Carter Hospice for their exceptional love and care.