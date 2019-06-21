Pottawatomie County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man suffered a severe stab wound Friday.

Undersheriff Travis Palmer said deputies were working that scene at a residence on Larry Road, which is in the area of 45th Street and U.S. 177.

A male victim, 50, was stabbed and drove himself to SSM St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee, Palmer said, and then was taken by ambulance to Oklahoma City hospital.

Palmer said the man suffered a severe stab wound to his lower right side.

Deputies were actively investigating the case on Friday afternoon, Palmer said, and had a suspect detained for questioning in the case.

Watch for updates.