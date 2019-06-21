Six Tecumseh, Oklahoma, residents were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the fall 2018 semester.

The President’s Honor Roll included Gus Mecade Hull, a biology major; and Madison Elizabeth Stone, a marketing major.

The Dean’s Honor Roll included Bailey Ann Holmquest, a family and community service: family life track major with a minor in advocacy; Franki Rose Hull, a biology major; Cade Alan Lauck, a marketing major; and Kali Nicole Lowery, a nursing major.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69. The Bison Honor Roll recognizes part-time students who completed between 6 to 11 hours with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher with no grade lower than a C.

One McLoud, Oklahoma, residents were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the fall 2018 semester.

The Dean’s Honor Roll included Braden Colby Davis, a graphic design major; and Tori Lynn Schooler, a biology major.

