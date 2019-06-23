Ardmore

Curtis Joe Bamburg, 61, Ardmore, construction worker, died June 20, 2019. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Robert “Bob” Sperry, 88, retired payroll manager at Uniroyal, died June 20, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Services are pending. (Craddock)



Davis

Jerry Covon Rankin, 81, died June 21, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Hennepin Cemetery. (Hale’s)



Wilson

James “Jim” Douglas Slawson, 62, welder, died Thursday, June 20, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Wilson. (Alexander Gray)



