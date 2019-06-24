Danny Cochran certified public accountant, Shawnee, Oklahoma, was honored with the Outstanding Member in Financial Planning Award from the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants during the organization’s 101st Annual Members Meeting on June 7 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He was selected as the 7th recipient for the award.

Danny Cochran, CPA, PFS, CFP®, is the founder and president of Danny Cochran, CPA, PC, which has its corporate office in Stillwater and has additional offices in Shawnee, Guthrie and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Cochran has been a member of the OSCPA for 43 years and, during that time, has made a significant impact on his field. In addition to being a CPA, he’s also earned the Personal Financial Specialist credential from the American Institute of CPAs, the Certified Senior Advisor credential, and the Certified Financial Planning credential. Committed to ensuring long-range committed service and expertise for clients, Cochran has brought in qualified advisors for both the tax and financial services side of the practice.

Cochran taught accounting and served on multiple community boards, but he readily admits his most rewarding service has been as the Chapter Director for the Oklahoma City Chapter of HD Vest. He was the first Oklahoma City Chapter member to achieve Premier Advisor status with HD Vest, something he held for four consecutive years. He has achieved premier advisor status nine times out of thousands of advisors nationwide with broker/dealer HD Vest and qualified for the HD Vest President’s Council. Additionally, the firm has earned Stillwater News Press Reader’s Choice awards many times in financial planning and accounting.

Letters of recommendation for Cochran to receive the award came pouring in from all over Oklahoma. Fellow members Richard Ross in Anadarko, Dr. Steven Wilson in Tulsa, Randy Cloud in Oklahoma City and Beau Barnes in Lawton had nothing but high praise for Cochran.

In his letter of recommendation, Wilson stated, “Mr. Cochran has been a chapter director with HD Vest since 2003. Four of Danny’s chapter members have achieved Premier Advisor status with HD Vest, a recognition afforded to only 75 advisors a year.”

Wilson continued, “While I am not in Danny’s chapter, he has helped and inspired me to the point I have achieved Premier Advisor status nine times…With his experience in investments, client behavior, insurance and taxes, he provides exciting and innovative approaches to developing the skills of his chapter members.”

On his professional leadership, Cochran stated, “As CPAs and financial advisors, we have to walk the walk before we can talk the talk. Our clients are bombarded daily with negative news. I strive to be a positive influence to everyone I come into contact with and, hopefully, they are positive influences on those they come into contact with.

Cochran added, “My goal is to help our clients live their best financial life goals now and in retirement. We strive to accomplish this with active listening to their desires, knowledgeable research and comprehensive planning to pursue those goals.”

In his presentation speech, OSCPA Chairman of the Board Neil Jay, CPA, ABV, said, “With so many singing his praises and multiple awards honoring his work, the Personal Financial Planning Committee believes he is accomplishing his mission every day.”

The Outstanding Member in Financial Planning Award is sponsored by the OSCPA Personal Financial Planning Committee. Every year, the award honors a member who has significantly contributed to the growth and enhancement of the CPA profession and to the success of his or her organization or a notable entrepreneurial achievement. To learn more about OSCPA awards or membership, visit www.oscpa.com.