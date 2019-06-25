Due to circumstances beyond their control, the annual Copan Lake fireworks display has been postponed until Aug. 31, Labor Day weekend. The Copan Community Action Team sponsors the event.

When news for this column fails to come in, I go to the stack of old newspapers that I inherited several years ago. As a nation we recently celebrated Flag Day on June 14. On June 14, 1940 the Nowata Daily Star ran two items of interest concerning the war effort.

“War or No War, Finland to Pay” was the headline. “Associated Press — Battle-scarred little Finland Thursday advised the United States she would pay her $159,398 semi-annual war debt installment as usual, and thus preserve a perfect record of payments. The payment was to be turned over Saturday, when installments will be due from most debtors,” the article stated.

The article goes on to state that as a token of American respect for a little nation’s financial honor and military valor both that week’s installment and the $234,693 she paid the previous December would be returned for reconstruction.

War debt bills totaling $223, 889,505 went out to 13 other nations, but of these, only Hungary was expected to pay anything.

“Alien Seaman to be fingerprinted” was another headline. “New York City, NY — The federal government has begun to fingerprint the 500,000 alien seamen who enter New York harbor every year. All alien ship’s officers and seamen — including those employed in U.S. flag line vessels — are denied shore leave until they have been fingerprinted and their seamen’s papers or passports temporarily confiscated by immigration officials. These measures, put into effect Saturday under a special order issued by President Roosevelt, were taken to serve as a thorough check on all alien seamen ashore,” the article said.

In Copan on July 13 Dewayne Bryan will be cooking in the park for the Community Coffee and Burnt Meat Gathering. These monthly events are providing opportunities for residents to come together for food and fellowship. It also provides time for ideas to improve the community. Dewayne provides the meat and campfire beans. Side dishes are provided by attendees. Everyone is welcome.

The senior citizens are selling tickets for the raffle of a handmade quilt. The tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The proceeds will be deposited into the building fund for a new facility. Contact any member of the Copan senior citizens or drop by the senior center on Thursdays to enjoy the food and fellowship. The menu for this week is stuffed peppers, veggie, rolls, salad and dessert. The center is located at 310 E. Weldon and opens at 10 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m.

