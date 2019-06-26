Janet Marie Person, 76, lifelong Shawnee resident, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 28, and continue through service time.

Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 29, with Pastor Tyrone Tramble, Minister Evonne Combs and Brother Inman Doakes, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Shawnee under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

