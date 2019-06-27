The Physical Therapy Central of Shawnee is hosting a donation drive for Operation Gratitude from July 1-12 and encourages the community to donate various items for care packages for military members.

Operation Gratitude is a non-profit that packs care packages for deployed troops, new recruits, veterans, first responders, wounded heroes and their caregivers.

Physical Therapy Central is requesting several different items including: all-purpose wipes, batteries, deodorant, drink mix, gum, hand warmers, jerky, lip balm, pencils, playing cards. travel size powder, puzzle books, sewing kits, socks, sunscreen, handmade-with-love items, cool ties, knit hats or scarves and Paracord survival bracelets.

Donations can be made at Physical Therapy Central which is located at 3939 N Kickapoo Avenue, Suite 4.

Once all the items are donated, Physical Therapy Central will box the items and send them to Operation Gratitude, which annually sends out over 250,000 care packages.

For more information on Operation Gratitude visit https://www.operationgratitude.com.