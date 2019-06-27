The 2020 Miss Huckleberry and Outstanding Teen pageant is shaping up to be the biggest events yet.
Seven contestants will battle for the title of Miss Huckleberry in talent, evening gown, private interview, on stage question and a social impact statement.
The reigning Miss Huckleberry, Whitney Farley, is the first contestant from Jay to compete at the Miss Oklahoma pageant.
Outstanding Teen has six contestants competing in fitness, talent, private interview, evening gown and on stage question.
This is the fourth year that the pageant will serve as a preliminary for the Miss Oklahoma pageant, with contestants coming from a 150 mile radius around the city of Jay. Admission prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Program books can be purchased for $7 and concessions will be available.
The Miss Huckleberry and Outstanding Teen pageant will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, in Bulldog Arena.
Miss Huckleberry Contestants
Kamryn Brown
School: Oral Roberts University
Platform: Health in Motion
Talent: Lyrical Dance - "The Light that Never Fails"
Allison Flaming
Hometown: Jay
School: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Platform: Speaking for Women with MRKH
Talent: Vocal - "Coal Miner's Daughter" by Loretta Lynn
Morgan Floss
Hometown: Coweta
School: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Platform: Cultural Immersion in Secondary Education
Talent: Vocal - "Somebody to Love" by Queen
Kaylee Johnson
Hometown: Coweta
School: Tulsa Community College
Platform: Sexual Abuse Awareness and Prevention
Talent: Vocal - "House of the Rising Sun"
Seyton Thomas
Hometown: Pryor
School: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Talent: Vocal - "Latin Jazz Dance"
Olivia Woodrich
Hometown: Broken Arrow
School: Oral Roberts University
Platform: C.A.T.S. Creating Awareness for Tourette's Syndrome
Talent: Lyrical Dance - "You Say"
Outstanding Teen Contestants
Kristen Buck
Hometown: Perkins
School: Perkins High School
Talent: Baton Twirler
Platform: Kids are Heroes Too!
Victoria Cunningham
Hometown: Grove
School: Grove High School
Talent: Comedic Monologue - "See What Happened Was..."
Platform: Recycling fot a Better Future
Alexis Farley
Hometown: Jay
School: Jay High School
Talent: Vocal - "Reflection" from Mulan
Platform: Anxiety - The Interior Tyrant
Reiley Koepsel
Hometown: Broken Arrow
School: Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy
Talent: Bluebird Variation on Pointe
Platform: + (Plus) You
Arianna Matthews
Hometown: Stiegler
School: Stiegler High School
Talent: Monologue - "Dreams" by Gerrie Benzing
Platform: Tourette's Syndrome
Dayana Pineda
Hometown: Tulsa
School: Union High School
Talent: African Dance - Instrumental Afrobeat
Rylee Taylor
Hometown: Jenks
School: Jenks High School
Talent: Tap Dance - "Box of Secrets"
Platform: You're the Byline
Little Miss Huckleberry Pageant
The Little Miss Huckleberry Pageant has 51 contestants ranging from 0-12 years and will take place on Friday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. in Bulldog Arena. Admission it $2 for adults, $1 for children and children three and under are free. Concessions will be available.
Schedule of Events of the 52nd National Huckleberry Festival
Friday, June 28
6:30 p.m. Little Miss Huckleberry Pageant for ages 0-12 at Bulldog Arena. Admission for adults is $2 and $1 for children. Concessions will be provided.
Saturday, June 29
6:30 p.m. Miss Huckleberry and Outstanding Teen Pageant will be held at Bulldog Arena.
Wednesday, July 3
Carnival in the RFC Pavilion Parking Lot.
Wristband nights are Wednesday and Friday 6-10 p.m. and Saturday 4-8 p.m. Advanced wristbands are available until Wednesday and cost $25. The bands are available at Grand Savings Bank, Arrest and the Mariee Wallace Museum. The bands are good for one night of your choosing.
Thursday, July 4
6 a.m. - 12 p.m. L&L Outdoors Bass Tournament on Lake Eucha.
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free Gospel and Country Music on the RFC Outdoor Stage.
9:30 p.m. City of Jay Fireworks at the RFC Outdoor Stage.
Friday, July 5
10 a.m. MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC.
12 - 5 p.m. Arts and Crafts, Food Vendors at the Community Center.
8 p.m. Music MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC Outdoor Stage.
9:30 p.m. Green Country Giggers Light and Fireworks Parade at the Lake Eucha Bridge.
Saturday, July 6
All Day Name that Show Tune at Homeland.
6 a.m. Huckleberry Run Registration at JB Earp Stadium.
7 - 11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast at the Senior Citizens Building.
7:30 a.m. Huckleberry Fun Run at JB Earp Stadium.
7:35 a.m. Huckleberry 5K Run at JB Earp Stadium.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Huckleberry Car Show Registration at Court House Square.
8:30 - 9 a.m. Huckleberry Pie Contest Registration at Mariee Wallace Museum.
8:30 - 9 a.m. Frog Jump Registration at 6th and Main Street.
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Huckleberry Arts and Crafts at the Community Center.
9 a.m. Frog Jump at 6th and Main Street.
10 a.m. Huckleberry Parade.
10 a.m. Turtle Derby Registration at Pizza Hut.
10 a.m. MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC.
10:30 a.m. Ice Cream and Huckleberries at Grand River Abstract.
10:30 a.m. Huckleberry Pie Auction at Court House Square.
11 a.m. Huckleberry Milkshakes at the Mariee Wallace Museum.
11 a.m. Turtle Derby at Pizza Hut.
12:30 p.m. Gunny Sack Races at Grand Savings Bank.
1 - 2 p.m. Awards and prize presentation.
1:30 p.m. Arvest Carry an Okie at Court House Square.
3 p.m. Root Beer Chug-A-Lug at Sonic.
4 p.m. Bubble Games at Sudz-N-Dudz.
4 - 8 p.m. City Pool is open to the public at Jay City Park.
5 p.m. Hog Fry at Jay City Park.
5 p.m. Firefighters Kids Spray at Jay City Park.
5 p.m. Horseshoe and Volleyball Tournament Registration at Jay City Park.
6 p.m. Horseshoe and Volleyball Tournament Play at Jay City Park.
8 p.m. Music MidAmerica Outdoor Races at RFC Outdoor Stage.
For more information, call 918-253-8698.