Delaware County Undersheriff Tracey Shaw has been named Worley-Luginbuel's Hometown Hero for his immense efforts in tracking down and arresting a criminal.

Shaw first met Brandy Pollock in the emergency room after she had endured multiple assaults upon her person. Pollock was able to describe the events in detail, which Shaw then retraced, finding evidence of the crimes at each location. Shaw was able to track the assailant to a cabin and put him behind bars.

"Her case has stuck with me. Ever since then her and I have been in contact," said Shaw. "It's not very often you can go from start to finish and retrace the steps exactly, down to the tire tracks. It was amazing. She is one strong woman."

Pollock met Shaw, she had no idea the friendship and support that Shaw would provide.

"He's just an amazing man and he was there from start to finish he [was at] every court date and he was the first one I saw at the ER," said Pollock. "Without him, I probably wouldn't have went through with [the court proceedings]."

Shaw has been in law enforcement since 2006, which was proceeded by a career in the Navy and the Air National Guard. In 2017, Shaw retired as Chief Master Sargent with 29 years of service under his belt. Shaw also serves as a volunteer firefighter with the Zena Fire Department and enjoys kayaking, the outdoors and working with his wife in their graphic design business. Shaw has three daughters and two grandchildren.

A reception and ceremony was held at Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Chapel in Jay on Monday, June 24.