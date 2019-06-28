Hugh Alan Rollow, age 90 of Jay, OK, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Grove, OK. He was born on August 29, 1928 in Thayer, KS, the son of Royal and Edna (King) Rollow.

Alan married Lotti Lee Davis on November 13, 1948 in Chanute, KS. He co-owned 2 carwashes and a Go Kart Track in Chanute. Alan also owned and operated a TV sales and service business in Chanute. After retiring and moving to Grand Lake; he started the Rollow Electric and Rollow Antique Radio Repair business. He continued his business until his final days.

He instilled many things in his kids from honesty, integrity, work ethic, and how to treat others. Alan loved to have fun and was a fun/thrill seeker. He owned 2 planes and a helicopter. He enjoyed parachuting, hang gliding, and riding motorcycles. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Alan is survived by:

Sons:

Kirk Rollow and wife Cindy of Catoosa, OK

Kenneth Rollow and wife Janet of Chanute, KS

Dennis Rollow and wife Heather Kerrville, TX

Jeff Rollow and wife Sandy of Broken Arrow, OK

Daughters:

Lana Goddard and husband Ken of Eugene, OR

Christy Deaver and husband Galen of Chanute, KS

Trudy Rollow of Jay, OK

Sister:

Janice Butler of Ithaca, NY

13 Grandchildren

20 Great Grandchildren

Dear Friend and Joint Caregiver:

Margie Smith

Alan was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lotti Lee; brother, Cooper Rollow and grandson, Todd Alan Rollow.

Cremation has been requested. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home Gibson Chapel at 16 N. Forest in Chanute, KS. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. The family suggests memorials to be made to Cherry Street Youth Center and may be mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 16 N. Forest, Chanute, KS 66720.