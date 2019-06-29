Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) is hosting two celebrations — complete with fireworks — in recognition of the Fourth of July holiday.

On July 3, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., residents can got to FireLake Casino, 41207 Hardesty Road, for food, fun and games, according to the VSI website, at visitshawnee.com.

On July 4, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., a similar celebration will be at FireLake Grand Casino, 777 Grand Casino Blvd. Band Justin Robbins and the Locals will perform a concert at 8 p.m.

CPN Director of Public Information Jennifer Bell said food trucks will be available at both events. A flyer for the Grand Casino event announced a start-time of 10 p.m.

According to the Visit Shawnee Inc. website, Kona Ice and The-Cheezy Grin also will be featured.

Fourth of July Parade

Though the City of Shawnee will not have a fireworks display, that morning residents can come downtown to watch the annual parade.

Director of Operations James Bryce said the parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. July 4 on Main Street in Shawnee.

The march — beginning at Tom Terry Park at the corner of Broadway and Main Street — will make a big loop, cutting its path east along Main to Union; from Union it will take a left turn onto Highland; another left turn will be made at Broadway as the promenade ends at the Veterans Memorial in Woodland Park.

All veteran organizations, biker groups, Blue Star families, Gold Star families, Boy and Girl Scouts, antique cars, bicycle riders, local and state officials and all Tribal Veteran organizations are encouraged to attend, the VSI website states.

Safety

Residents who purchase fireworks must set them off out of town. As per city ordinance, residents may not shoot fireworks inside of Shawnee limits.