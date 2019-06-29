Margaret Ada Taylor, 82, of Shawnee passed away on June 26, 2019.

She was born Aug. 3, 1936, to Elige and Elaine (Pettett) Jones. She moved to Spiro, Oklahoma, by covered wagon at a young age.

She married Earnest William Taylor in 1956. They moved to San Diego, California, for several years before moving back to Oklahoma. Earnest passed away in 1984. Margaret worked at Mission Hill Hospital until her retirement in 1990. She later married James Taylor in 1990. She was a member of Dale Baptist Church and was a prayer warrior. Margaret was very family oriented and loved spending time with her grandchildren and baking cookies for them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands four brothers: Roy, Dillard, Henry and Hubert Jones; one sister-in-law: Faye Jones; and one daughter-in-law: Jerrie Taylor.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children: Earnest Taylor Jr., Mary Columbus and husband, Daniel and Joe Taylor and wife, Yvonne; five grandchildren: Jon Gilley, Kristi Hix and husband, Dennis, Brandon Marker, Jarrod Marker and Evie Hanes and husband, Joshua; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother: Utah Jones; four sisters-in-law: Betty Jones, Dorothy Jones, Carolyn Jones and Joyce Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, July 1, at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Parker officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro. Visitation will be 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 30, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

