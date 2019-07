Marietta

Barbara Ann Lucas, 81, Cookie Factory, died June 29, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel, Marietta. (Flanagan-Watts)



Thackerville

Ardelia Barcheers, 77, housekeeper at Border Casino, died June 26, 2019. No services to be scheduled. (Flanagan-Watts)



Wilfred Lee Favors, 74, firefighter, passed away June 27, 2019. No services to be scheduled. (Flanagan-Watts)