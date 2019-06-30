ELECTION BOARD

Absentee ballot applications due Wednesday

Voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the July 9 special county election, should apply now, Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. Wednesday, House urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot applications forms are available at the County Election Board Office, 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101, in Bartlesville. Voters can also apply online for absentee ballots at the Oklahoma State Election Board website at www.elections.ok.gov.

“At least two mail transactions must be made,” House said. “The County Election Board must mail the ballots to the voter and the voter must return the voted ballots by mail.”

Ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.

For more information on voting absentee, contact the election board at 918-337-2850.

— Washington County Election Board

NEW LAW

Keep your car tag, registration starts Monday

A new vehicle registration bill that has been stirring up mixed reactions among Oklahomans goes into effect next week.

The key change behind Senate Bill 1339 is that the license plate on an individual’s vehicle remains with the owner, Oklahoma Tax Commission Director of Communications Paula Ross said. Prior to the new legislation, an individual’s tag would go with the car if he or she sold it.

After July 1, individuals who purchase a new car will have to go to a tag agency or a tax commission to register the vehicle and then put his or her old plate on, Ross said. This is intended to resolve confusion that arose with the old system.

The bill also requires that individuals keep their vehicle registration papers in their glove boxes.

— The Ardmoreite