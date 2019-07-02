Name of Business: Crawford's Bakery and Cafe
Owners: Andrew and Megan Crawford
Type of Business: Bakery and cafe
When Did You Open: May 22, 2019
Other Locations: No
Why Grove / Jay / Delaware County / Grand Lake: Moved to be closer to Andrew's parents, Stan and Audrey Crawford.
What Products / Services Offered: Baked goods baked daily, cakes, pies, full breakfast and lunch menu and full coffee / espresso bar.
More about the Business: Crawford's is a from scratch kitchen. The bakery can do custom pies, cakes and cupcakes or a full catering menu.
"[We] have our own proprietary blend of coffee from the roaster in Kansas City, Missouri. [Our] espresso also [comes] from the roasterie," said Crawford.
Hours of Operation: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Location: 2230 S. Main St. Grove, OK
Contact Info: www.crawfordsbakeryandcafe.com, @crawfordsbakeryandcafe on Instagram and Twitter.