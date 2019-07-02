The Copan Lakeside Fireworks display sponsored by the Copan Community Action Team has been rescheduled for August 31. The flooding and damage to campgrounds has forced the closing of the boat ramps and campsites.

Even with this bad news, anglers are standing shoulder to shoulder below the dam. The pool is full of fish and the only shortage is a place to stand. Bow hunters are actively walking the banks for a big catch. There is a drawback to the gate closures. When the water recedes rapidly the dry land is covered with dead fish. Mother Nature has kicked in full time with birds and wildlife feasting at the buffet. If you don’t fish, the observation area provides a full view of this natural phenomenon.

One of the last events from the school year is the Beta Club National Convention. 40 clubs from all over the nation attended the four-day event. The local Beta Club with Sponsor Misty McNelley arrived home from the Oklahoma City competition with a great showing. Individual winners were Carli Barnett — sixth in the nation for Division Two Creative Writing (freshman and sophomore level) , Bruklyn Nash — eighth in the nation for Division One Photography (freshman and sophomore level), Abbie Beaston — ninth in the nation for Division One poetry (freshman and sophomore level) and eighth in the nation for Sophomore AgriScience. The Living Literature Award was a group competition including — Cade McGlathery, Garrick Askew, Derek Askew, Carli Barnett, Alyson Waltrip, Karabeth Hollingsworth, Riley Armstead, Kaylee Radford, Bruklyn Nash, Toni Stewart, Sydney Hawkins and Abbit Beaston. They placed nine in the nation.

There will be no meal served at the Copan Senior Citizens on Thursday. Raffle tickets for the building fund project will be turned in next week and a winner drawn on July 11. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

On July 13 Dewayne Bryan will be cooking in the park for the Community Coffee and Burnt Meat Feast. These monthly events provide opportunities for residents to come together.

The SnackPak distribution time has changed to 10 a.m. to noon. There will no longer be distribution in the evening. Distribution is done in the Methodist Church parking lot at 120 N. Maple.

Have a wonderful, safe 4th of July celebration. My prayer is that some time during this week, everyone will express their love and pride for this great nation. God Bless the United States of America.

