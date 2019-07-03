By Mike Tupa

Although it’s uncertain this morning how the wave of rainstorms might affect the schedule, the Glen Winget Memorial baseball tourney is slated to get underway today at two separate locations.

All eight teams this year are affiliated with American Legion.

The three Oklahoma teams are prohibited — by rule — by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association of playing at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

Even though the tourney is not affiliated with the Bartlesville High School athletic program, and even though the Bartlesville American Legion leases the stadium, the OSSAA is not allowing the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians to play there due to a summertime dead week period applied to high school athletes.

As a result, the Indians, Ada and Shawnee have to play at the Oklahoma Wesleyan University practice field, in order to avoid possible penalty to Bartlesville High by the OSSAA.

The Indians are scheduled to play Ada at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, while Branson and Shawnee clash at 1 p.m., at the OKWU field.

Meanwhile, at the stadium, Ft. Smith and Springfield Hillcrest compete at 5:30 p.m., with Mountain Home and Kickapoo colliding at 7:45 p.m.

To see a full schedule, consult Wednesday’s E-E preview article.

The Bartlesville Doenges Indians are slated to play at 2:15 p.m. both Thursday and Friday at the OKWU field, located along Silver Lake Road, near the OKWU soccer field.