

The Southern Oklahoma Water Corporation alerted Love and Carter County residents to dirty water conditions and low water pressures Wednesday morning.

According to a release sent out by the SOWC, two Newport wells went offline around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The wells were reportedly brought back online two hours later, however, this is causing cloudy water in the effected areas.

Water lines located between Stobtown Road. south and Dixon Road., as well as those between Plainview Road. west and Texaco Road. will be flushed until the cloudiness is cleared up, the alert said.

Flushing the lines is expected to take approximately two to four days. The SOWC has asked anyone noticing these conditions in their area to notify the office at 580-223-8961.



