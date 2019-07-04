SPRINGER— Located on the corner of Main Street and State Highway 77, a familiar family business is taking over Springer.

Ford Station Fireworks is in its sixth year of operation, hoping to help the local community fill their needs of big explosions in the sky on July 4.

Operating out of their grandfather’s old gas station store, just north of Springer High School, Emma Meeks and her brother Clancy Meeks are doing their best to help pave the way for their own future.

Emma Meeks is a sophomore agricultural leadership and science disorders double major at Oklahoma State University. Using the funds from the fireworks stand is helping pay her way through school.

“It teaches you a lot about responsibilities, it definitely increases your work ethic,” Emma Meeks said. “It takes a lot of dedication to be out here when it is 90 to 100 degrees.”

Both of the Meeks children helped pay for the fireworks through selling cattle. After making some profit from the sales of the fireworks, the brother and sister duo now use just the sales from the stand to fund their business.

Emma Meeks orders all of the inventory and handles the money while Clancy Meeks makes sure the inventory is correct and stocks the shelves.

“It is definitely a team effort, everyone has to help out,” Clancy Meeks said. “It is not a one-man job.”

Clancy Meeks is about to enter his senior year at Dickson High School and, although still undecided on his major, is saving the funds raised by the stand to pay for college next year.

“At first (I started working here) to help her out, but then we partnered into it,” Clancy Meeks said. “Now we’re starting to split it. Her money is going towards her rent and everything and mine is going to saving up for my education.

Through a post shared on Facebook, Kristy Meeks showed her appreciation for her kids, and how proud she was of their hard work.

“The extra money was what initially caught our interest, but the skills learned that make our children better members of society is why we, the families, continue to support our children in their business adventure,” Kristy Meeks said. “They learn that long hot days will not hurt you and that only those who put in the hours, reap the benefits.”

Both Emma and Clancy both plan to continue to run the stand even after graduating from college. One day, they hope to get their youngest sister involved as well.

But until then, they both hope to help brighten peoples’ skies on the Fourth of July.

“My favorite part is seeing kids’ faces light up when they get what they want,” Clancy Meeks said. “It is so much fun, you see that glow on their face, it is all worth it.”