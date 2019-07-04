JAMM Transit is celebrating 20 years of rural public transportation with various month-long promotions spanning from June to December.

Kicking off the month of July, the transportation system is offering free rides to work for individuals in Johnston, Atoka, Marshall and Murray Counties, said JAMM Transit dispatcher Skenny Urias.

“Some people don’t have a car or their car broke down so it just helps them get there on time so they don’t have to walk,” Urias said.

The federally funded public transit program is intended to promote self sufficiency for those who might not have a vehicle or be able to drive, Urias said. With around 40 vehicles, most of which are handicap accessible, the program is able to run several routes in the Southern Oklahoma area.

Typically town route fares are around $2, however the program also provides transportation to other cities, like Oklahoma City and Ardmore, for doctor’s appointments, among other things, Urias said.

“There’s several people who ride daily and they are disabled or they don’t have vehicles so it’s very convenient for them,” Urias said. “It’s also for low-income families.”

The month-long promotions are just an additional way to extend the much-needed public service to individuals who may not have as much access to transportation in more rural communities, Urias said.

In June, JAMM Transit offered free rides for individuals over 60, she said. Next month, school kids will be able to ride for free. And in September, individuals who submit a selfie will be able to enjoy one free ride.

Those with birthdays in October will also get to enjoy a free ride; veterans ride for free in November and individuals with a disability ride for free in December.

“It’s just nice to help the community if they just need a ride to work or to the grocery store,” Urias said.

For more information, call (580) 371-2352 or visit www.incacaa.org/departments/Transportation.html.