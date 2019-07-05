Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine among its “Best-In-State Banks” for the second consecutive year. Arvest received the recognition for its banks in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

This is the second time Forbes and its market research partner, Statista, have produced the lists. Arvest was recognized on the Arkansas list in 2018. Additionally, earlier this year, Forbes and Statista named Arvest one of the “World’s Best Banks.”

“We appreciate those who once again rated Arvest so highly, and it is especially rewarding to be recognized in two additional states this year,” Arvest president and CEO Kevin Sabin said. “Our associates continue to focus on serving our customers to the best of their abilities, and we believe awards like these are a byproduct of that commitment.”

The “Best-In-State Banks” lists were selected based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. citizens across all 50 states. Participants were asked to name and rate all banks with which they have – or previously had – a checking account. The ratings were based on five categories: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services and Financial Advice.

Each category contained a battery of questions, and a bank’s total score was based on a formula weighting recommendation, general satisfaction and the scoring of the battery of questions. Across the entire United States, a total of 149 unique banks were awarded with the “Best-In-State Banks” designation.

About Arvest

Arvest Bank, named by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for 2019, operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest also provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.