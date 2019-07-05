Braden Prewett of Konawa was the recipient of the William Chapman Centennial Accounting Scholarship and the CMA Scholarship during East Central University's Harland C. Stonecipher School of Business Scholarship and Awards Banquet this past spring. The Chapman Scholarship was originated by Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Parker in honor of Dr. William Chapman, long-time faculty member in the Accounting Department. The Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) grants scholarships to deserving students which allows them to pursue a future in accounting by awarding them free entrance to the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Program.