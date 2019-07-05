Let freedom ring!

As a Group Travel Agent, I've been blessed to visit other countries and compare them to the United States. I am very blessed to live in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. It is my good fortune to be born and raised in the United States of America and enjoy all the blessings and freedoms we sometimes take for granted. Others living in other countries are not so fortunate.

I have been to Kenya where the need to haul water for the home takes priority over attending school.

I have been to China where students must achieve the right to choose their career; others are told what they will do.

I have been to Uganda where government crime has existed in everything from stealing mailed packages to stealing children.

I have been to Russia where our guide shared how twice in her life, all her money was worth nothing, and she started over.

I have been to South Korea where the privilege of a visa and a chance to study in America is the ultimate educational dream.

I have been to Cuba where having an email address is not a right but… a privilege.

I have been to France where the graves of fallen American soldiers are respectfully cared for because of the great sacrifice given.

I have been to Bulgaria where bullet holes scar the buildings and memories of young adults.

I’ve been to Thailand where a child can be considered property and sold.

I have been to Dubai where, if a foreign worker’s female daughter gets pregnant and can’t produce evidence she is married, they are immediately kicked out of the country. Immediately.

But I live in America. I was fortunate to be born here and entitled to the freedom and privileges that come with that title: American.

There are people in countries all over the world that would trade places with you in the time it takes to blow up a firecracker. So, as you celebrate Independence Day this week, never, never, never forget what the holiday is about. It is the day marking the anniversary of our Declaration of Independence.

So as we enjoy watermelon, fireworks, bands, family gatherings and all the other things we commonly associate with Independence Day (aka 4th of July), take a moment to reflect on the brave men and women that sacrificed their all to give our fledgling nation a chance so we can now enjoy the privileges and freedoms that come with being a citizen of the United States of America. And, as for me and my house, we will also give thanks to God for His blessings.

Let freedom ring!

Patti Beth Anderson has more than 20 years of experience in the group travel industry taking people all over the world. Her motto is "I return with the same number of people I left with… not necessarily the same people, but the same number nevertheless. So no 'crankpots' allowed" She may be reached at 918-786-3318 or pb@goodtogowithpb.com.