With the new implementation of the mandatory “Dead Period” this year, athletic teams were forced to cram their summer activities into the month of June.

Unfortunately, the Sulphur Bulldogs baseball team ran into some problems in trying to execute their summer schedule, mainly lots of rain and unplayable field conditions.

As a result, the Bulldogs were only able to play four double-headers during their summer schedule, limiting their time on the field.

“We were pretty limited this summer unfortunately,” Sulphur coach Mike Matlack said. “Our main thing though was trying to get some of the younger kids some playing time. We tried a bunch of different combinations with kids in different positions. All of our upperclassmen stepped up and were excellent leaders for us. We’re expecting some great things from this team next season.”

Sulphur is coming off a strong season in which the Bulldogs won 20 games which included a Bi-District Championship over McLoud, but were eliminated in the regional tournament at Kingfisher.

While the playoff run was cut short, it was a huge leap forward from the 2018 season in which the Bulldogs won just three games and were eliminated in the Bi-district round of the playoffs.

Among the key pieces returning next season will be Nash Matlack, Taigen White, and Reese Ratchford.

Ratchford was a member of the All-Ardmoreite baseball team last season, and was named as the LCC All-Conference Newcomer of the Year.

He finished with 43 hits for the season with eight doubles and two triples. He finished with 42 runs scored this season with 28 RBI’s while totaling a .439 average at the plate along with a .622 slugging percentage.

Matlack finished with 23 hits last season, while totaling 21 RBI’s and 38 runs scored. He batted .426 at the plate.

White finished with 39 hits last season at the plate with eight doubles and two triples. He scored 46 runs this season with 26 RBI’s, finishing with a .375 batting average, and a .488 on base percentage.

On the mound, White went 7-1 last season with 49 innings pitched, finishing with a 2.71 ERA for the season in which he allowed just 41 hits for the year.

Both White and Matlack were LCC All-Conference selections last year, as well as members of the All-Ardmoreite baseball team.