As Oklahomans are beginning to settle into daily highs in the low- to mid-90s — with the potential to flirt with 100-degree days — residents may need to focus some extra attention on safety for themselves, as well as their cars.

Since the official beginning of summer, higher temperatures — and even higher heat indexes — can be expected to rise and linger for the next few months.

Though the area has not yet encountered any official heat advisories — like the county received last year at this time — they could be soon on the horizon.

According to the National Weather Service in Norman, at weather.gov, a Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity can create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Being prepared and watchful beforehand could mean a big difference in outcomes once such conditions arrive.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the site reads. “Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside.”

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening; know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water, the website reads.

“To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments,” the site states. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location; heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.”

For more information, visit the National Weather Service at weather.gov.

It's not only people who need to be under a watchful eye in these extreme heat-related conditions; various equipment on vehicles — such as tires and batteries —can be negatively affected.

AAA Oklahoma expects a sharp rise in call volume as temperatures continue to remain high over the next two to three months.

AAA Oklahoma offers some tips to avoid heat-related car troubles:

• Get the car's battery tested and, if necessary, replace it before it dies. Most batteries last 3-5 years and each day of extreme weather pushes a battery closer to its end.

• Make sure tires are properly inflated. Driving on under-inflated tires can cause tires to overheat and increase the likelihood of a blowout. This problem becomes even more of a concern when road temperatures are extremely high. Tires should be checked when the car has not been driven recently, and they should be inflated to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer — not the number molded into the tire sidewall. Recommended tire pressures can be found in the owner’s manual or on a sticker normally located on the driver’s door jamb or the inside of the glove compartment door. Some vehicles use different pressures for the front and rear tires. While checking the tire pressures — including the spare — drivers also should inspect the tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate a suspension or alignment problem.

• Check all fluids. When fluid levels are low, the possibility of overheating increases. Drivers should check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels. If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.

• Stock a summer emergency kit. Even with proper preventive maintenance, summer breakdowns can still occur, so AAA recommends every driver have a fully charged cellphone on hand so they can call for help when needed and also keep a well-stocked emergency kit in their vehicle to ensure everyone’s safety while they’re waiting for help to arrive. The emergency kit should include water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools, and a first aid kit.