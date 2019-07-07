Claire Genty, 15, has been chosen as a State Finalist in the National American Miss Junior Teen Pageant to be held July 6 and 7 in Tulsa. Contestants will compete in Formal Wear, Personal Introduction, and Interview competitions. In addition, Claire will compete in the Talent Competition and take part in the Community Service Project. National American Miss is focused on creating future leaders and equipping them with real-world skills. The program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation, with attention on gaining self-confidence and learning new skills, such as good attitudes about competition and setting and achieving personal goals. Claire's activities include dancing at Grace Dance Center and her youth group at LifeChurch. She also enjoys volunteering at the Salvation Army and working with the children's ministry at her church.