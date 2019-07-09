Film fanatics have plenty to watch this summer, thanks to the behind-the-scenes work of the Bartlesville Film Society. Founder and president Shaun Henisey talks about some of the unique summer showings. More information can be found Bartlesville Film Society’s Facebook page, too.

1. How are the summer movie showings going?

We are preparing for our third outdoor summer movie of our 2019 season. We are having all of our events at the Price Tower Arts Center. In May we screened “Moana” and in June we did “The Wizard of Oz.” We had an outstanding turnout on both nights and our audience had a great time. This month we will be doing “The Goonies” as our July outdoor movie on the twenty-sixth, and next month’s outdoor movie will be “Matilda” on August 16.

2. What other movies will be shown?

We are also having our normal indoor screenings at the Heritage Theatre on the first Friday of every month. Next month we will be doing Audience Choice, people will get to vote from a selection of choices and the popular vote will be shown. This year we also have such classics as “East of Eden,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Terminator” and “The Thing.”

3. Talk about how and why the film society formed.

Some movie-lover friends and I got together and decided to create a community around great films in the Bartlesville area. We recognized that the high cost of concessions and ticket prices were prohibiting dozens of households access to great movies in a theater-like setting, forcing more people to simply stay at home and watch movies on their TV without any sort of interaction with others. We decided to do something about it, figured out a way to get licensing, and began to put on screenings to the public free of charge. We are now an official 501(c)3 that is dedicated to exposing and educating the public on great classic and contemporary films, while offering the community a forum for discussion and debate over the movies we show, as well as film as an overall art form.

4. Are you surprised by how the film society has been received here?

We are very pleasantly surprised by how successful the film society has been so far. We are now in our fourth year, and we still have great attendance at many of our screenings. We have our loyal patrons that come to almost every event, and each screening we almost always also see someone new. The community has embraced us as well, and we have been fortunate to be able to work with great organizations like the Price Tower Arts Center, Main Street and OK Music.

5. What other plans are in the works and how can residents find out more about it?

We always have new things going on, and events sometimes get organized at the last minute. The best way for people to keep up with us is to follow our Facebook page. Just search for Bartlesville Film Society. Announcements are also made at all of our events.

— Emily Droege