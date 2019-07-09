WASHOUT

State Highway 10 partially collapses

State Highway 10, 1.5 miles west of Hulah Dam in Osage County, remains closed Tuesday after a portion of the highway collapsed Monday near Rocky Ford Road. The washout occurred near a culvert that filled with water following tremendous amounts of rain in the area Monday.

Crews from Hulah Volunteer Fire Department and residents near Bowring and Whippoorwill rushed to the scene to close off the highway while crews from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation brought equipment to begin the repair.

As of Tuesday morning, there is no estimated time of repair and ODOT said State Highway 10 will remain closed for an indefinite amount of time.

— Nathan Thompson

BARTLESVILLE

Asphalt work to start on local streets

City of Bartlesville crews will be resurfacing several Bartlesville streets this week, weather permitting. Streets scheduled for resurfacing are:

July 10-12

Jefferson Place between Wayside Drive and Loris Lane

July 9-11

Stonewall Drive between Silver Lake Road and Deerfield Place

July 11 or July 15-16

State Street between Spruce Avenue and Fenway Avenue

Kentucky Street between Spruce and Fenway Avenue

Residents are asked to not park their vehicles on the street between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on these dates. Only local traffic will be permitted through the work zone.

For more information, call 918-338-4131.

— City of Bartlesville

ROADWORK

