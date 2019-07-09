If the Thunder agreeing to trade Paul George didn’t fully start the rebuilding process in Oklahoma City, Monday’s move did.

Jerami Grant is everything the Thunder has championed in its 11 years as a franchise, but with a trade to Denver for a first-round pick, according to multiple reports, he’s now the latest sign of the Thunder pivoting to its next phase as a franchise.

The shock news of the George trade request bore its full effect Monday. Grant was traded for another asset. Free agents Mike Muscala and Alec Burks were reportedly offered time to reconsider their agreements with the Thunder due to the unforeseen circumstance of George’s trade request. Burks chose to sign with Golden State.

Most seismic of all, the Thunder and Russell Westbrook are now open to a trade, in collaboration with the eight-time All-Star and Westbrook’s agent, Thad Foucher, according to multiple reports.

In less than a week, the Thunder has gone from playoff contender to a full-on rebuild. In a way, Grant was as much a sign of the shift as George.

The Grant effect

By not taking back salary in the Grant trade, the Thunder saves millions in luxury tax. Counting the veteran’s minimum for Nerlens Noel and Mike Muscala, as well as the rookie contract of Darius Bazley at 120 percent of the rookie scale salary, the Thunder is currently only $3.8 million in salary above the luxury tax line of $132.6 million. That $3.8 million equates to $9.7 million in luxury taxes.

That $9.7 million is far less than the $71 million in taxes the Thunder was on the hook for at the beginning of free agency. The Thunder could whittle that number down even more with additional trades and/or declining the guarantees on the contracts of Abdel Nader and Deonte Burton.

In 2016, the Thunder sent Ersan Ilyasova and a 2020 first-round pick to Philadelphia to acquire Grant. The deal with Denver recoups that pick, giving the Thunder 11 guaranteed first-round picks in the next seven drafts, including multiple first-round picks in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

The Thunder also has the possibility of having multiple first-round picks in 2020 and 2022 depending on where it finishes in the standings. The 2020 pick is conditional on the Thunder finishing in the Top 20, otherwise it converts to second-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

While the deal earns the Thunder a first-rounder and saves money, it trades away one of the most promising young forwards in the NBA.

The cost

In his first year as a full-time starter, Grant upped his 3-point percentage to 39.2 percent and shot nearly 50 percent from the field. Grant was on one of the most reasonable deals in the NBA, entering the second season of a three-year, $28 million contract with a player option in the third year.

The Thunder’s vast asset collection from the George and Grant trades comes at the cost of its top two 3-point shooters from last season, and arguably its two best defenders. Grant was the sixth-highest paid player on the Thunder — worth his $9.3 million salary — but his trade was ultimately collateral damage from the ceiling the team reached in the post-Kevin Durant rebuild effort.

The result of those efforts was multiple first-round exits and a team that wasn’t cost efficient, ranging from Steven Adams’ near-max contract to a decline from Westbrook after he signed a $205 million supermax contract at age 28 in 2017.

Trading the 25-year-old Grant – one of the best young two-way talents in the league – for what amounts to a salary dump speaks to the direction the Thunder is headed.

Westbrook next

When the Thunder dealt George, one of the Top 10 players in the league, it was perceived as waving the white flag, but there was still hope. OKC received players in Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who could help them win now. But accepting a draft pick for Grant is just as much of a sign of moving forward as accepting George’s trade request.

Grant exemplified not only what the Thunder values in profile (length, athleticism) but provided productivity at a bargain. Grant was just jettisoned for a pick that will likely be late in the first round because Denver is among the best teams in the Western Conference.

With close to half of the league’s players going into free agency this summer, those players who signed new deals cannot be traded until Dec. 15, which limits the Thunder’s potential trade scenarios for Westbrook. A third team will likely be required to facilitate a trade which satisfies all parties.

It was hard to imagine the Thunder retooling around Westbrook again, particularly after three consecutive years with the same result at an unsustainable cost. After trading George and Grant in a four-day span, that possibility has all but been erased.

