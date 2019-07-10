EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with misdemeanors or felonies are innocent until they plead guilty or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at: (918) 287-7366.

FELONY CASES

Tried to run for it

NAME: Gavino Serrano

AGE: 26

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Third-degree burglary; and grand larceny

DETAILS: Officer Kyle Wilson of the Osage Nation Police Department on June 13 at about 11 p.m. responded to a report of an automobile burglary at the Tulsa Osage Casino. Dispatch told Officer Wilson that casino security had approached a man who reportedly had entered a vehicle in the valet parking area and the man ran away. Casino security caught the man and placed him in an interview room. Officer Wilson reviewed security video that showed a man later identified as Gavino Serrano walk into the parking lot from behind the casino and try the door handles of vehicles until he found one that was unlocked. Surveillance video reportedly showed Serrano opening all the compartments inside a gold-colored Chevrolet Suburban that he entered. A security vehicle pulled up and Serrano reportedly got out of the Suburban and tried to hide between vehicles. Security personnel spotted him and he reportedly took off running toward 36th Street in Tulsa. When Officer Wilson questioned Serrano, the suspect reportedly admitted having entered the casino and stolen a laptop computer and three wall-mounted control panels. Wilson said in a case affidavit that he found the items in Serrano’s black backpack. A black Bluetooth speaker reportedly was stolen out of the gold Chevy Suburban. Wilson found and returned the speaker to its rightful owner. Additionally, Officer Wilson learned there was a Tulsa County warrant out for Serrano and Tulsa County authorities wanted to place a hold on him. In a hearing June 18 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Serrano.

Head-butted the deputy?

NAME: Jacey E. Lookout

AGE: 22

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGES: Battery or assault and battery on a police officer; obstructing an officer; and public intoxication and disturbing the peace

DETAILS: Osage County deputy Andrew Minson on June 19 at about 12:17 a.m. responded to a report of a vehicle collision on Okesa Road, east of Pawhuska. People could reportedly be heard yelling. When Minson arrived, he made contact with Pawhuska police officer William Wamego and Osage County deputy Casey Witt. Wamego reportedly told Minson that he had responded to the location at Witt’s request to help search for the traffic accident. While he was responding, Wamego reportedly saw a gray-colored Jeep SUV headed westbound on Okesa Road. The Jeep reportedly sideswiped Wamego’s patrol vehicle. Officer Wamego stopped his vehicle and the Jeep stopped, and Wamego made contact with the driver of the Jeep. The officer also noted the Jeep had four occupants, all of whom appeared to be intoxicated. When Deputy Witt arrived, he reportedly took control of the scene and arrested two male passengers of the Jeep on suspicion of being publicly intoxicated and based on confirmed Osage Nation warrants. Witt asked Jacey Lookout, another of the passengers, to step out of the Jeep and stand next to his patrol vehicle. Lookout reportedly complied with Witt’s request to exit the Jeep, but stood by the Jeep instead of standing by Witt’s vehicle. Witt asked again for Lookout to stand by his vehicle and she reportedly complied. Deputy Minson said in a case affidavit that he observed Witt to be unsteady on her feet and to have an odor about her of consumed alcoholic beverage. While Minson was assisting Witt, he reportedly observed Lookout trying to make contact with one of the men Witt had already taken into custody and placed in the rear of his patrol vehicle. Minson told Lookout she needed to return and stand at the front of Witt’s patrol car, as she had been asked to do. She reportedly did so, but also swore at Minson. A second time, Minson reportedly saw Lookout trying to make contact with one of the men already in custody and in Witt’s patrol vehicle. Minson reportedly told Lookout she would be arrested if she didn’t do what had been asked of her. She reportedly swore at Minson again. At that point, Minson reportedly told Lookout she was under arrest for public intoxication and tried to handcuff her. Minson reportedly cuffed Lookout’s right wrist but she refused to give him her left hand and swore at him, saying, “F… you, little man.” To successfully handcuff Lookout, Minson said in his affidavit that he had to hold her against Witt’s patrol vehicle. That was not the end of the encounter. Lookout reportedly removed her seat belt while in the backseat of Minson’s patrol car and began kicking the back window. Deputy Minson and Deputy Witt reportedly put leg shackles on Lookout to stop the kicking behavior. Then, as Minson was attempting to fasten a seat belt on Lookout again, she reportedly head-butted Minson. In a hearing June 19 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Lookout. In a June 27 court appearance, prosecutors reportedly agreed to allow Lookout to enter treatment.

Reportedly used Taser for child discipline

NAME: Shelby Dean Widowski

AGE: 28

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Child abuse; and domestic abuse – assault and battery

DETAILS: On June 15 at about 10:22 p.m., Skiatook police officer Mark Dressler was backing up Officer Tyler Bates on a 911 call regarding a possible domestic disturbance at 4302 West Bigheart, Skiatook. A female subject to whom police talked reportedly said everything was fine and that her son had overreacted to an argument between her and a male subject. Officers left the scene, but were called back later – at 1:21 a.m. June 16 – to the same location regarding a physical altercation. This time the woman had a burst lip and a broken tooth. She reportedly told police that Shelby Dean Widowski had thrown an inhaler at her. Police took Widowski into custody, and in the process reportedly found a Taser on his person during a pat-down search. Also during the arrest, Widowski reportedy told officers that he was not going back to the Osage County jail. An officer explained it didn’t matter what he wanted, he was going to be taken to the Osage County jail. Officer Dressler transported Widowski to the Skiatook Police Department for booking, while Officer Chris Edwards stayed at the residence and talked further with the woman and her children. Officer Edwards reportedly learned that Widowski might have used the Taser to shock one of the children. Officer Edwards and Officer Dressler read Widowski his Miranda rights and got him to sign a rights waiver before talking with him. During the following conversation, Widowski reportedly said he had used the Taser to shock a male child to get him to stop fighting with his siblings. Widowski reportedly said spanking didn’t work well as a means of discipline so he used the Taser. In a June 21 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Widowski. A status conference was scheduled for July 25.

They say she didn’t show

NAME: Kayla Moreno

AGE: 20

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGE: Bail jumping

DETAILS: A bail bonding service reportedly posted a surety bond Nov. 5, 2018, for the release of Moreno in regard to a misdemeanor prosecution on charges of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, failure to maintain insurance or security, and violating driver’s license restrictions. Moreno was supposed to appear in court on March 1, 2019. She allegedly did not do so, and did not surrender either to the poster of the bail bond or to the Osage County jail. An arrest warrant was issued for Moreno on June 19, 2019, in Osage County District Court on the felony charge of bail jumping.

Another one wanted for failure to show

NAME: Crystal Elaine Denney

AGE: 32

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGE: Bail jumping

DETAILS: A bail bonding service reportedly posted a surety bond June 4, 2018, for the release of Denney in regard to a misdemeanor prosecution on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Denney was supposed to appear in court on March 1, 2019. She allegedly did not do so and did not surrender either to the poster of the bail bond or to the Osage County jail. An arrest warrant for Denney was issued June 19, 2019, in Osage County District Court on the felony charge of bail jumping.

More failure to appear

NAME: Michael Shane Behrens

AGE: 46

RESIDENCE: Collinsville

CHARGE: Bail jumping

DETAILS: A bail bonding service reportedly posted a surety bond Feb. 4, 2019, for the release of Behrens in regard to a felony case filed on charges of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving while the privilege is suspended, and driving left of center. Behrens was supposed to appear in court on March 7, 2019. He allegedly did not do so and did not surrender either to the poster of the bail bond or to the Osage County jail. An arrest warrant for Behrens was issued June 19, 2019, in Osage County District Court on the felony charge of bail jumping.

Yet more failure to appear

NAME: Austen Chandler McCloud

AGE: 26

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGE: Bail jumping

DETAILS: A bail bonding service reportedly posted a surety bond Aug. 9, 2018, for the release of McCloud in regard to a misdemeanor case filed on two charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. McCloud was supposed to appear in court Oct. 5, 2018. She allegedly did not do so and did not surrender either to the poster of the bail bond or to the Osage County jail. An arrest warrant for McCloud was issued June 19, 2019, in Osage County District Court on the felony charge of bail jumping.

Two televisions, a computer, a bike and a jar of coins

NAME: Matthew Darren Lee

AGE: 23

RESIDENCE: Fairfax

CHARGE: Second-degree burglary

DETAILS: David Bradley, an Osage County deputy sheriff who is also interim chief of police in Fairfax, on the afternoon of May 15, 2019, responded to a report of a residential burglary at 148 S. 4th Street in Fairfax. Bradley talked with the owner of the property that had been burglarized and learned it was a rental house that the owner’s daughter had occupied before moving out of state. When the owner visited the property to mow the lawn, he reportedly learned the dwelling had been burglarized and several items — including two televisions, a computer, a bicycle and a large jar of coins — were missing. A resident of a nearby property reportedly told Bradley that a man named Matt Lee had been living with him and had come to his residence recently with two televisions and a computer. Lee reportedly said his grandfather had given him the items. Chief Bradley went looking for Matt Lee. Upon finding Lee sitting in a truck, Bradley talked with him. During the conversation, Lee reportedly admitted participating in the removal of items from the burglarized residence. Lee reportedly asked Bradley if he was going to be arrested. When Bradley said he would submit a warrant request to the district attorney’s office, Lee reportedly said he was on probation and if Bradley was submitting a warrant request then he didn’t take anything. Bradley told Lee that he wanted to recover missing items and asked for Lee’s assistance. Bradley said Lee never made contact with him again about the missing property. In a hearing June 24 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Lee.