Services for Louis Ray Lusk will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Sulphur with Pastor Mike Johnston officiating.

Louis, a very dear man, was born June 16, 1949, in Little Field, Texas, to the late Ray and Dorothy (McBride) Lusk. He left this earthly life on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Sulphur, at the age of 70 years and 21 days. Louis met and married the love of his life, Floy Clydean “Dean” (Stewart) Cox on Sept. 22, 1980, in Marietta, expanding his family by two sons, Kevin and Danny Cox.

Louis was a very generous, honorable and loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend, that lived life to the fullest, from fighting fires, to hunting elk to fishing. He never met a stranger. Had he lived in the “old days,” he would have been just like Augustus “Gus” McCrae, a real cowboy.

He spent many years in the fire service. He was a member of the Springer Fire Department and the Rock Prairie Fire department, where he served as Fire Chief. Louis spent his leisure time hunting, fishing and camping with his beloved wife and family. He was a great rancher and loved the cowboy life.

Louis spent most of his life in the transportation field after graduating from Lone Grove High School and two years of dedicated service to our country in the United States Marine Corp. He truly loved his country and God.

Survivors include his loving wife Dean; three sons, Kevin Cox and Donna Anhalt, Danny Cox and wife LeAndra and Buddy Lusk; daughter, Shane Russell; four grandchildren, Dakota Cox and wife Sarah, Kayden Lovett and husband Corey, Ethan Cox and wife Bailey and Olivia Cox, all of Sulphur; sister, Betty Schwartz; brothers and sisters-in-law David and Myrtle Morse, Don and Opal Read, Ann and Jerry Christian and Carl and Linda Stewart; and nephews and nieces, Trey and Tracy Foster.

Louis was preceded in death by his one son, Levi McKinnley Lusk; his father, Ray Lusk and wife Estelle; mother, Dorothy Wagner; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clyde and Floyd Stewart; and two brothers-in-law, Rickey Stewart and Woody Schwartz.

