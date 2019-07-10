Community celebrates Independence Day at Freedom Fest

Bartlesville’s Freedom Fest, the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville’s annual contribution to the community was well attended July 4 despite the heat.

The Bartlesville Fire Department sprayed water from one of their trucks for grateful festival attendees.

An honor guard presented the flag at the Patriot Auto Group stage and the National Anthem was presented by Tabitha Rayl. A special salute to military veterans with an F-16 flyover from the Oklahoma Air National Guard thrilled the crowd.

The festival also had several contests and performers at the stage located at rank Phillips Boulevard and Johnstone Avenue.

First, there was the All-American Hot Dog Eating Contest, sponsored by Bambino’s Downtown Bistro. Nick Rowe, who won the contest by eating 10 hot dogs, and won the $75 grand prize. The proceeds from contestant entry fees will be donated to local animal shelters.

The Jennifer Marriott Band from Tulsa provided entertainment in between the contests.

The Patriotic Costume contest, sponsored by Zac Henderson State Farm, had 16 contestants from Missouri, Broken Arrow and even Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan Thompson, co-chair of Freedom Fest, served as emcee for the contest.

This year the five-year-olds swept the competition. Madison Mott took third place. Adelyn Yates took second place and Lennon Sanchez with a Statue of Liberty hat she had made took first place.

Pawhuska Police Chief reinstated

Pawhuska city councilors met in closed session for roughly 40 minutes late July 3, before naming Tonya Bright to serve as interim city manager until Aug. 1.

Bright previously worked for seven and a half years as administrative assistant to the city manager. She is to manage city operations until permanent city manager Dave Neely takes over on Aug. 1.

Bright’s first official act of note was to reinstate Nick Silva as Pawhuska’s police chief.

Former Interim City Manager Larry Eulert and former Assistant City Manager Rex Wikel fired Silva on Friday, June 28, prompting a wave of public reaction.

Eulert and Wikel resigned in the aftermath of their dismissal of Silva, and the city council needed to appoint someone to manage the city for the rest of July. The vote to appoint Bright was a unanimous 5-0.

“At the time she seemed like the most qualified person, and we’re very happy with her,” Mayor Roger Taylor said in explanation of the council’s decision. Immediately after the council voted and adjourned its meeting, questions arose about Silva’s future and the leadership of the police department.

Tower Center plans approved

Construction on Tower Center at Unity Square is set to move forward after approval July 1 of all bids but one by the Bartlesville City Council The square is a space downtown planned between the Bartlesville Community Center and Price Tower where visitors can enjoy music, art and events.

Monday evening at their regular meeting the recommendations for bid acceptance for the Tower Center at Unity Square project were approved by Bartlesville City Council. The following bids were accepted — $495,183 to Gorman Construction (Bartlesville) for construction of restrooms, storage building and a stage canopy; $145,598.75 to Whaling Construction Company (Bartlesville) for demolition, earthwork and utilities; $25,000 to River Paint (Tulsa) for painting and coatings; $61,818 to KSL Construction (Bartlesville) for asphalt paving and curb, including removal of portions of curb and gutter; $182,893.50 to Jonesplan (Tulsa) for site concrete; $394,658 to Jonesplan for landscaping and irrigation for a total updated construction cost of $1,573,526.25.

The city council rejected one bid, that of Phos Electric, because Phos did not provide satisfactory verification of its electrical contractor licensure. They were the only bidder in that category.

The approved plan contained design changes to reduce costs and enable restroom construction to be included in the plan, Architect Scott Ambler said. The design changes included using less concrete and more grass to lower costs.

The Tower Center project was one of the designated projects within the 2018 voter approved General Obligation Bond with a budget of $1.75 million, Terry Lauritsen, Bartlesville director of water utilities told the City Council and audience at the meeting.

Honoring firefighters at funeral services

Official Bartlesville ceremonies and funerals of retired fire department personnel are never complete without the presence of an elite group of men who make up the Bartlesville Fire Department Honor Guard.

This auspicious volunteer group of men formed in Jan. 31, 2017 under the direction Chief John Banks. Jan. 31 is also an important date for the department as it is the fire department’s birthday.

And, honor guards, Banks said, in general have been around since men started carrying flags for military events.

“It all started with the military,” member and firefighter Justin Miller said.

The nine-member honor guard is strictly volunteer, and men must be dedicated to giving up their time for funerals and special events, Chief John Banks said.

Miller assisted in making sure the men got the appropriate training and uniforms. Men attend a week-long seminar culminating the week with a mock ceremony.

“To be able to attend something like that and be certified is an honor in itself,” Miller said.

But the training doesn’t end there. The group also practices at least once a month to perfect its precise movements seen in ceremonies. The guard’s formal wear of dark blue uniforms, black shoes, white gloves and bell caps also makes an impressive sight.

There is also history behind the carrying of the colors. On either side of the flags stands an ax man who symbolically protects “the colors.”

The ax man carries an ax, a tool symbolic of the firefighting trade, said Brady Watson, honor guard commander.

To the right of the axe man, is the carrier of the American flag, followed by the Oklahoma, Bartlesville and fire department carriers and then completed by another axe man, Miller said.

“We try to look the best and be the best and go for the national standards,” Miller said.

Subscribe to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise by calling 918-335-8200 to be informed about what’s happening in your town.