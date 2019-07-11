My Story: I made my entrance into this world March 30, 1948 in the community of Milo, and began trying to prepare myself to endure the highway of life on this earth for the next 71 years 3 months and 3 days. Surrounded by my loving family, on July 3, 2019 at 9:37 a.m., from Southbrook Nursing Home in Ardmore, I took flight from this life and gained my wings.

There were two shining stars that marked the beginning of all my earthly blessings: My parents, father, Lessie Travis Wright and mother, Earney Mae McGee Wright. They set my feet on the right path and at an early age I accepted Christ, and became a member of Corinth Baptist Church, where for over 30 years I enjoyed the messages of Pastor Walton and the spiritual music of the choir. I have always tried to be a joyful and true friend to anyone I knew. Possessed with a strong will, I never asked for any sympathy during my suffering.

I met and fell in love with Isaac Lee, we married in March of 1964, and were blessed with nine children that we loved and cherished. I always enjoyed the Holidays and Sundays, when I would prepare sumptuous dinners for our family and anyone who might stop by. All enjoyed my expertise in cooking Peach Cobblers for desert.

During my life and beyond being a homemaker and mother, I worked as a caregiver and provider, and in my leisure time always enjoyed going to garage sales and playing bingo; but the times I loved most were those spent with my grandchildren and family.

It is my Prayer that my Memory will be cherished with love and affection by my family - daughters, Carolyn Lee of Oklahoma City, Jessie Mae Lee (Tony Gildon), Amarillo, Carla Lee (Samuel Myles), Wannette Lee (special friend, Kevin Reynolds), Angela Lee (James Michael), all of Ardmore; sons, Lester Lee, Oklahoma City, Isaac Lee, Jr. (Gayla), Tommy Lee, Sr., of Ardmore; granddaughters I reared in our home, Cherelle Lee, Oklahoma City, Sylvia Lee, Jasmine Lee Thompson and Ariyana Lee all of Ardmore; sisters, Jennifer Humdy (Royce), Ardmore, Fronia Wright and Tammy Henderson (Carlton) of Oklahoma City; brothers, Leroy Wright (Geneva), Larry and Chuck Wright of Ardmore; Also thirty-nine grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Beloved Family, please don’t cry because I’m gone, I’m not really gone, but have moved to a different place. I will forever be in your hearts and am on my way to join other loved ones that have gone before. My parents, my beloved husband, Isaac Lee, Sr., our son, Justen Ray Lee; our grandson, Jamor Lee, my brother, Travis Wright and sisters, Riva Brown and Gwendolyn Wright. And so throughout eternity continues the story of, Jessie Faye Lee.

We ask that you join us for the Celebration of Life Services at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Jehovah Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ricky McGee. Burial with the assistance of Quentin D. Lee, Isaac Lee, III, Demario Lee, Quinten Lee, Tommy Lee, Jr., Lester Lee, Jr., and Willie Lee serving as pallbearers will follow in the Jehovah Cemetery. Honorary bearers include Lester Lee, Isaac Lee, Jr., Tommy Lee, Sr., James Williams, Sr., Tony Gildon, Sr., Sam Myles, and Kevin Reynolds. Those assisting as flower bearers include Jatoya Lee, Tei’She Ana Lee, Unique Gildon, Quayla Myles, Anastachia Lee, Sylvia Lee and Alexia Moore.

A special time of visitation and support for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home; where condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

The Family of Jessie Faye Lee extends a heartfelt, “Thank You,” to the many relatives and friends for the food, cards and prayers during the journey with our Mom; especially to her church family, the staff at Southbrook Nursing Home and Mercy Memorial Hospital. It is our prayer that God will continue to bless each and every one of you.